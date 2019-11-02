Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with her son Silas in the Park
In Los Angeles is a permanent plus and the sun is shining bright. Local residents — including such well-known denizens of the Hollywood hills as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, with the pleasure of enjoying this on walks.
The temperature in California was close to 27, and because for a hike in a local Park a couple Timberlake-Beat, their 4-year-old son Silas and Jessica’s mother, Kimberly chose a light summer outfits. The reason for the family outing became an occupation in baseball, who taught his son Justin. But other than that, they’ve had time for a small picnic, and a friendly race, which gave Justin and Silas.
By the way, baseball (as well as cross-country running) is not the only sport that can teach his son Justin. Not so long ago the musician and actor took part in the Golf championship Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends in Missouri, and Jessica with his son supported him from the stands shouting friendly. It is possible that the next time the couple will spend together with my son in the Park has not baseball practice.