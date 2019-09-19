Justin Trudeau got in a racist scandal because of the “black” photo
The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has publicly apologized for the “racist photo” 18 years ago. It is a future politician who at that time taught at the Academy of West point grey in Vancouver, pictured at a party called Arabian nights. He appears dressed as Aladdin, and his face covered in dark paint. The first published TIME magazine.
This angered the Muslim community and the black people of the country.
Trudeau admitted that he didn’t have to do that and that his action was “stupid”.
Asked by journalists if there were any such cases, Trudeau said that he had caused such a grim, speaking at a talent show in high school and portraying an African-American singer Harry Belafonte.
I believe that the scandal could affect the election results, which is now preparing Trudeau and his team.
