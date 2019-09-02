“Juventus” and “Napoli” given the crazy match in the Italian League (video)
Already in the second round of the Italian Series And held one of the Central matches of the first circle – Juventus at fairly modest number of viewers (39 203) took Napoli.
The team gave out a Thriller.
When on 62 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo made the score 3:0, it seemed that the winner of the match is already predetermined.
Another opinion was shared by wards Carlo Ancelotti, who took only 6 minutes to reduce to a minimum the gap in the score 3:2.
And 10 minutes before the end of regular time of the match, Azzurri equalized 3:3.
However, the last word for them. Rather, with Napoli defender Khalid Coulibaly, who scored on 90+2 minutes a wonderful own goal to 4:3.
Yes, it is not agreed in the summer, “Manchester United” and “Napoli” on the transfer Coulibaly, and won “Juventus”.
