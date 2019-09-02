“Juventus” and “Napoli” given the crazy match in the Italian League (video)

| September 2, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
"Ювентус" и "Наполи" выдали безумный матч в чемпионате Италии (видео)

Juventus

Already in the second round of the Italian Series And held one of the Central matches of the first circle – Juventus at fairly modest number of viewers (39 203) took Napoli.

The team gave out a Thriller.

When on 62 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo made the score 3:0, it seemed that the winner of the match is already predetermined.

Another opinion was shared by wards Carlo Ancelotti, who took only 6 minutes to reduce to a minimum the gap in the score 3:2.

And 10 minutes before the end of regular time of the match, Azzurri equalized 3:3.

However, the last word for them. Rather, with Napoli defender Khalid Coulibaly, who scored on 90+2 minutes a wonderful own goal to 4:3.

Yes, it is not agreed in the summer, “Manchester United” and “Napoli” on the transfer Coulibaly, and won “Juventus”.

A review of the match on the official website of translator Serie A.

