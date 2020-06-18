Juventus and Napoli on penalties played in the Italian first season, the trophy (video)
June 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Napoli
Yesterday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome hosted the Cup final Italy, where he met “Juventus” and “Napoli”.
Viewers heads had to wait until a series of 11-meter shots – the main time of the match ended with the score 0:0, and since according to the regulations, additional time was not provided, the teams went straight to penalty shots.
The nerves of the players of the Neapolitan team was tough, as marine ropes – wards Gennaro Gattuso has demonstrated 100 percent implementation.
At that time, as the players of “Juventus” – Paulo Dibala and Danilo their penalty kicks failed to convert 4:2 and Napoli in the 6th time in its history won the Cup of Italy.
For Gattuso, this trophy was the first in the coaching career.