Juventus are thinking about the return of Allegri
February 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Maurizio Sarri
The chances of dismissal of the head coach “Juventus” Maurizio Sarri has increased significantly, according to Calciomercato.
It is noted that dissatisfied with the situation within the team as the players and the leadership of the “Old lady”.
Instead Surry on as coach there is the option of return of Massimiliano Allegri, which is 5 times in a row has led Juventus to conquer the Scudetto.
At the moment Juventus are additional indicators inferior to the leadership in a Series And “inter”.
The Bianconeri are at risk for the first time in 9 years to win the championship of Italy.