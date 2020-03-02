Juventus at home games intends to apply to the fans discrimination based on residence
Allianz Arena
Juventus on their official website announced the tightening of the rules of admission to the stadium for the next match.
In particular, the return match of 1/2 final of the Italian Cup against Milan, which will be held March 4 at the “Allianz Arena”, security will carry out a pass the fans on the documents certifying the place of residence.
The reason was an epidemic of coronavirus in Italy.
The game against the Rossoneri can visit all the spectators, except for residents of some regions where there are outbreaks. If the staff of the sports arena you have any doubts about the place of residence of the fan, it may not allow for the match.
Informed because of the epidemic of the coronavirus was postponed a number of matches of the Serie A, including a match between Juventus and inter.