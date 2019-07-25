Juventus beat inter in the International Champions Cup thanks to three retaken penalty Buffon (video)
July 25, 2019
Gianluigi Buffon
Match of the International Champions Cup between Juventus and Milan “inter”, which was held in Chinese Nanjing, was marked not only his debut appearance in the starting lineup of Juventus the world’s most expensive defender Matteis de Ligt, but scrappy game in goal having returned to Juventus Gianluigi Buffon.
Basic time has not revealed the winner. The already mentioned de Ligt scored in the 10th minute, an own goal and in the 68th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo “framed the shoulder” the young Dutchman, equalized 1:1.
Penalties glittering 41-year-old Buffon, reflecting half of the 6 blows of players “Intera”.
In the end, the victory of the “Old lady” 4:3.
