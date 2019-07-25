Juventus beat inter in the International Champions Cup thanks to three retaken penalty Buffon (video)

| July 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

"Ювентус" обыграл "Интер" в Международном кубке чемпионов благодаря трем отбитым пенальти Буффона (видео)

Gianluigi Buffon

Match of the International Champions Cup between Juventus and Milan “inter”, which was held in Chinese Nanjing, was marked not only his debut appearance in the starting lineup of Juventus the world’s most expensive defender Matteis de Ligt, but scrappy game in goal having returned to Juventus Gianluigi Buffon.

Basic time has not revealed the winner. The already mentioned de Ligt scored in the 10th minute, an own goal and in the 68th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo “framed the shoulder” the young Dutchman, equalized 1:1.

Penalties glittering 41-year-old Buffon, reflecting half of the 6 blows of players “Intera”.

In the end, the victory of the “Old lady” 4:3.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.