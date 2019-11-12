Juventus brewing conflict between Ronaldo and his teammates
The players of Turin “Juventus” outraged by the behavior of the team leader Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Milan (1:0) and I expect the Portuguese to apologize, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The reason is the episode that happened in the 55th minute of the match.
The head coach of the Old lady Maurizio Sarri decided to replace Cristiano on Paulo Dibala, which caused outrage of the Portuguese.
Leaving the field Ronaldo cursed coach, and besides, didn’t shake hands interesting. And then left the stadium before the end of the match.
Teammates, the 34-year-old striker is now waiting for an apology from him.
In addition, the management though has decided not to penalize the player, but has asked his agent Jorge Mendes to spend preventive conversation.
Note that the Surry main reason which prompted him to replace Ronaldo was named Portuguese received a knee injury.