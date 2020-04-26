Juventus congratulated the legend “Dynamo” happy birthday
Alexander Zavarov
The press service of the Turin Juventus congratulated the birthday of former team midfielder Alexander Zavarov. Today Ukrainians have turned 59 years old.
Zavarov played for Juventus from 1988 to 1990. Together with the team he won the 1990 UEFA Cup and the Coppa Italia.
At the Kiev “Dynamo”, he twice won the League, Cup and super Cup of the USSR, became the winner of the Cup winners ‘ Cup in 1986.
In the USSR national team under the leadership of Valery Lobanovsky the brew in the fields of Germany became the Vice-champion of Europe-1988.
Ukrainians also played for Zorya Luhansk, Rostov SKA and the French “Nancy” and “Saint-Dizier”. As part of the army of club brew in 1981 he won the USSR Cup.
As a coach won the Swiss Cup with “William”.