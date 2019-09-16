“Juventus” for the first time in 560 days lost leadership in the championship of Italy (video)
In the framework of the 3rd round of Serie A longtime champion of Italy for the last 8 years – “Juventus” met on departure with “Fiorentina”.
The meeting ended inconclusive 0-0 draw.
The misfiring Bianconeri have used “inter”, which is minimal in Milan beat Udinese 1:0, and led the standings of Serie A.
Thus, Juventus left the first place in the championship table, which he kept 560 days.
The last time they failed was in first place in the table March 3, 2018, then led Napoli.