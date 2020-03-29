Juventus has significantly reduced the salary of its players due to coronavirus
Manual “Juventus” has reached agreement with the players and the head coach Maurizio Sarri of the substantial decrease in wages, the official website of the Turin club.
Juventus have taken this step because of the pandemic coronavirus, which does not allow fights.
The agreement provides for the reduction of salaries in the amount equal to the monthly salaries for March, April, may and June of 2020. In the coming weeks, additional agreements with players and the head coach will be finalized, as required by existing contracts, said in a communiqué.
This arrangement will enable the club to save about 90 million euros.
In the case of transfer of games this season, Juventus have pledged to hold another talks with clients about compensation for the matches.