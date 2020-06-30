Juventus have decided to Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini
Juventus on their official website announced the renewal of contracts with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Giorgio Chiellini. The new agreement runs until the summer of 2021.
Buffon played for Juventus from 2001 to 2018, after which he moved to PSG. Last summer, Super Gigi is back in Turin.
Buffon is the second-oldest player in the history of the Champions League after Marco’s Ballotti (43 years and 252 days) – at the time of the match against Bayer Gianluigi turned 41 and 317 days.
In turn, Chiellini stands for “Old lady” since 2005.
This season, the 42-year-old Buffon has played 13 matches for Juventus in all competitions, conceding 9 goals.
On account of the 35-year-old Chiellini three games and one goal. The defender missed most of the season due to a knee injury.
Juventus leads the Serie A ahead of Lazio is 4 points, and has good prospects for the 9th time in a row to win the “scudetto”.
Following the match, the Bianconeri will spend today on the road against Genoa.