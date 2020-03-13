Juventus have sent players, coaches and the President to quarantine
It became known yesterday that the Juventus defender Daniel Swearing officially sick with coronavirus.
In this regard, the club urgently sent all the workers who had contact with the player, in isolation, the official website of the “Old lady”.
According to the press service, isolated 121 staff members, including players and coaching staff.
Not escaped this fate and club President Andrea Agnelli.
Many of them not to send home where they can infect other people, isolated in the club hotel.
Note that among the players of Serie A officially confirmed coronavirus Swearing and football, “Sampdoria” Manolo Gabbiadini.