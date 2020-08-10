Juventus head coach svelnis
Andrea Pirlo
On nastupny day after “Provo Peremogi” Juventus over the “Lion” (2:1) in the framework of the match-and answers 1/8 finalu Play League journal, scho not let turinska club for the sum of two sostra of Viti in nastupni turnrow round (first match in LUN – 0:1), cervista Juventus have agrosila about rasstavanie s Golovnin coach Mauro Carr.
“Futbolniy club Juventus powders scho Mauro Carr Salish Posada perso head coach of the team.
Mi thanks the coach for those scho VIN writing Novo storinku in the history of Juventus, migrasi 9th title. TSE was the top Yogo osobiste travel, Yak yomu allowed pakriti all talischi football show, ” reads in podollan club.
On Yogo meeting place priznachena legend “Mlana” I Juventus, the champion of the world-2006 Andrea Pirlo, powders oftiny website turintsev.
Contract W 41-rcnm talisker foam papiano two of sesoni to 30 June 2022 year.