“Juventus” in an internal duel against inter regained the “palm” of the championship (video)
October 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The old lady is celebrating well-deserved success at the “San Siro”
In the framework of the 7th round of Serie A in Milan’s was perhaps the Central match of the first round “inter” took the undisputed champion of Italy last eight years – “Juventus”.
Not knowing losses in the championship “inter” has defeated 1:2.
Despite the minimal gap in the score, the match showed that the team are at different levels.
Wards Maurizio Sarri entire match, with some exceptions, dominated the field.
Barring the unexpected, and this season fight for the scudetto will not work.
