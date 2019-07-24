“Juventus” — “inter”: where to watch match of the International Champions Cup
On the battlefields of Europe, North America and Asia continues international Champions Cup — a prestigious tournament involving leading clubs from top five European leagues.
In China, the 60-seat Olympic stadium in Nanjing will host the match with the participation of Italian clubs — champion “Juventus” and Milan “inter”, at the end of last season came in the Champions League with fourth place. Both clubs their first matches in the current tournament lost — Juventus lost to the finalist of League of Champions English “Tottenham” (2:3), and “inter” could not cope with “Manchester United” (0:1).
In Harrison’s (new Jersey, USA) will meet Fiorentina and Benfica. For the Italians it will be the third match in the “violets” won “Guadalajara” (2:1) and were beaten Arsenal (0:3), while “Benfica” in his the only match defeated the same “Guadalajara” (3:0).
And in Shanghai, China will play the English “Tottenham” and “Manchester United”. Both teams have their first matches in the tournament won, in the upcoming game, viewers will see an exciting fight.
The international Champions Cup
24 July (Wednesday)
“Juventus” — “Inter” 14:30 “Match! Football 1”, “Setanta Of Sports”
25 July (Thursday)
Fiorentina — Benfica 03:00 “Match! Football 1”, “Setanta Of Sports”
“Tottenham” — “Manchester United” 16:00 “Match! Football 1”, “Setanta Of Sports”
