Juventus invited Notts County to return its debt after 117 years, but was refused
The oldest professional football club is England’s Notts County, which is currently languishing in the fifth division of English, is in serious financial difficulty, which could not even order a kit for the season-2019/20, according to Tuttosport.
Unexpectedly to the aid of the club from Nottingham came Juventus, offering impoverished club as a gift to his old playing form, remembering the history that occurred at the dawn of the last century, in 1903.
Then the misery of Juventus and a hand held out with the Turin club that is Notts County, proposing their striped black-and-white form, which later became traditional for the Old lady.
However, in this case, Notts County had to reject the offer of Juventus, as “forty” signed a contract with Puma as the technical sponsor of Juventus is the company Adidas, clarifies the issue.