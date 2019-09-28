“Juventus” is going free to sign ex-player of Shakhtar
Willian with the FA Cup
Midfielder “Chelsea” Willian could soon move to the Italian championship, according to sport.ua referring to Sky Sports.
The “Old lady” is going to sign a 31-year-old ex-player of Shakhtar for free. The contract of the Brazilian with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2020. And while Chelsea don’t offer him a new agreement.
Recall, Willian moved to Stamford bridge in the summer of 2013. Makhachkala “Anji” received for the transfer of the midfielder for 30 million pounds.
Along with Chelsea’s Willian has twice won the English Premier League (seasons 2014/15 and 2016/17), the Europa League (2019), FA Cup (2018) and League cups (2015).
This season he has played 5 matches in the Premier League.