Juventus is on the verge of sell players due to financial fair play, media
Juventus
The champion of Italy of 8 recent seasons, Juventus will be forced to arrange the sale of its main assets – the players, due to the observance of the rules of financial fair play, reports Calciomercato.
In the winter transfer campaign, the Bianconeri intend to get rid of several star players, the newspaper notes.
In particular, applicants for departure from Juventus are Midfielders Miralem pjanić, Blaise Matuidi and Emre can, and forwards Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dibala, says the publication.
In total, Juventus need to get roughly 300 million euros to cover the costs associated with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.