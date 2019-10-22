Juventus – Lokomotiv: online video goals of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, 22 October, in Turin “Juventus stadium” will host the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League between the Italian Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow.
Wards Maurizio Sarri lead the standings in the first round, the Bianconeri played out a draw with Atletico Madrid (2:2), and then at the home arena defeated German “Bayer” (3:0). With four points, Juventus is ahead of atlético on the best difference of scored and missed goals. It is noteworthy that the best scorer in the history of Champions League the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe!) while that marked the opening two games with just one successful shot.
As for Lokomotiv, the team of the former coach of Kiev “Dynamo” Yuri Semin (pictured) unexpectedly in the opening round has beaten on departure “Bayer” (2:1), and then they lost at home to Atletico Madrid (0:2).
