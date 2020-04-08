Juventus ready to part with three players to bring back Pogba
Paul Pogba
Juventus expects next summer to return to the team midfielder “Manchester United” the Field Pogba.
In this case for the return of 27-year-old world champion in the national team of France Turin club intend to part with the Bosnian midfielder Miralem Panicum, his Swedish counterpart roles Kolisevski the acts performing at the moment on loan at Parma FC and Italian striker Federico Bernardeschi, according to “Soviet sport”, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport.
However, the favorite in the fight for the transfer of Pogba remains real Madrid, the newspaper notes.
Earlier it was reported that “Manchester United” hopes to exchange in Dutch Pogba of Juventus defender Matteis de Ligt.