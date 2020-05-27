Juventus refused to transfer Pogba and Ronaldo got a makeover (photo)
Paul Pogba
Juventus have rejected the idea to create a bunch of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and will not buy from “Manchester United” world champion in 2018 in the national team of France, said the publication Corriere dello Sport.
Juventus had planned to carry out the transfer of the midfielder in the summer, but in the current financial situation are forced to abandon it. The club is working on alternative ways to strengthen the squad in the publication.
Pogba a contract with the “red devils” is calculated up to June 2021. This season, the Frenchman played 8 matches, scored only two assists. The poor performance of one of the leaders Manchester United are due to injuries that followed the Frenchman throughout the season.
Currently, Paul is fully recovered and ready to help his team in the rest of the season.
In turn, Cristiano, who recently along with the rest of the composition, Juventus returned to training, I decided to experiment with my hair. And now the Portuguese looks like this: So we haven’t seen him ever since “Manunited”.