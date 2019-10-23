Juventus set a club record in the Champions League
Paulo Dibala
In the third round of League of Champions against Moscow “Locomotive” (2:1) Juventus had the ball 77.8 per cent of the time, according to Opta.
This is the highest figure for the Old lady in the Champions League.
In addition, Juventus struck 28 shots on goal “Loko”. In the Champions League, the Bianconeri played in a match with “Norseland” in 2012.
Note that the victory of the Italian club was produced in the endgame of the match, thanks to the double Paulo Dibala made by the Argentine in just 2 minutes (77th and 79th minutes).