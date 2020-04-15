Juventus will abandon the “scudetto”, if the championship is not resumed
Andrea Angeli
In Italy continue to discuss the possibility of finishing the championship in 2019/20 at the end of 26 rounds.
A controversy is joined, and President of the leader of Serie A, Juventus Andrea Agnelli, whose family owns the Turin club.
In particular, commenting on Twitter the statement by President of the Italian football Federation Gabriele Gravina that the winner of the “scudetto” will be declared anyway, Agnelli said that neither he nor the club do not need a title.
“That would be amazing, but the answer is “No thanks!” would have been even more beautiful”, – quotes Twitter of the President of the “Old Signora” “the Soviet sports”.
In turn, Gravina appreciated the decision of Juventus to abandon the “scudetto”, if the championship would not be renewed.
“Only the Federal Council can determine the champion, but the position of “Juvenus” appreciated”, – said sports functionary.
Recall after 26 rounds Juventus one point ahead of the Roman “Lazio”.