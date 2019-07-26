“Kadrovyjj”: the head of the Chechen Republic has appointed as his bodyguard 6-year-old child (video)
The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in Instagram that he has a 6-year-old security guard.
“Today I don’t need to worry about anything. I had a security guard professional, which has no equal in the world. Some will say that six-year-old Magomed-EMI is too small for special forces. Despite his age, the boy is full of courage, determination, and courage. He is willing to stand behind me the mountain and to repel any attack!” — said the head of Chechnya.
According to Kadyrov, he stumbled upon videos of Magomed-EMI Gazieva on the Internet.
“He really wanted to protect my peace of mind, to become a true defender and a warrior. Today I invited him and took on the position of the commander. Regional public Fund named after Hero of Russia Akhmat-Hajji Kadyrov immediately provided full uniforms and ammunition. In children’s stores terrible purchased all the necessary weapons and vehicles”, — Kadyrov wrote.
Director chgtrk “Grozny” Akhmed Dudayev, who had been appointed “curator” of a boy, published in his account video holidays Magomed-EMI after “a heavy night on duty”. The footage the baby is sleeping, holding the image of Ramzan Kadyrov.
the security guard Kadyrov'mad-Emin resting after a hard night on duty
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier, Kadyrov promised to punish everyone who will leave critical comments on social networks.
