Kahn Design has crossed the old Mercedes-Benz G-Class with new

| June 25, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Kahn Design скрестило старый Mercedes-Benz G-Class с новым

The tuner decided to upgrade the three-door off-road convertible.

Recall that Mercedes-Benz is already long enough, it was decided to abandon the three-door performance SUV G-Class. However, milking fans not the standard cars, the tuners presented its new project, the cost of which is not reported.

British Atelier modify old “Helice” that as a result they are almost impossible to distinguish from new.

Judging by the photos of the project from Kahn Design, the three-door convertible has received a modern lighting and original grille. Inside, new items also have some changes.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.