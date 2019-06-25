Kahn Design has crossed the old Mercedes-Benz G-Class with new
June 25, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
The tuner decided to upgrade the three-door off-road convertible.
Recall that Mercedes-Benz is already long enough, it was decided to abandon the three-door performance SUV G-Class. However, milking fans not the standard cars, the tuners presented its new project, the cost of which is not reported.
British Atelier modify old “Helice” that as a result they are almost impossible to distinguish from new.
Judging by the photos of the project from Kahn Design, the three-door convertible has received a modern lighting and original grille. Inside, new items also have some changes.