Kaia Gerber appeared in public with new boyfriend: what we know about him (photo)
Popular American model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the legendary supermodels of the 1990s, Cindy Crawford confirmed the rumors about her affair with comedian Pete Davidson. As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the last time they were often seen together in new York and Malibu, but they tried not to advertise their relationship and to stay in the shade.
Now 18-year-old Kaia openly appeared with the 25-year-old Pete in public in new York. The photographs published in the edition of the Daily Mail walking on the street, a couple holding hands. And his whole appearance makes it clear that they are not just friends.
Gerber and Davidson began Dating in mid-October — a week after Pete broke up with actress Margaret Kweli — daughter of the star of the movie “Groundhog Day” and “Four weddings and a funeral,” Andie MacDowell.
Pete and Margaret
Margaret pitt dated for two months. Prior to that, from January to April this year, he had an affair with 46-year-old British movie star Kate beckinsale (“underworld,” “van Helsing”). Comedian, member of the popular American TV show, during the four months was formally engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, they split up in October 2018.
