Kaia Gerber appeared on the catwalk in a dress made of feathers
Kaia Gerber presented a bright image at a recent show during fashion Week in Paris. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, took to the runway in a luxurious dress of feathers.
Extraordinary outfit is a collection of Noblesse Radicale (“Radical aristocracy”), which was developed by Clare waight Keller. The designer has combined style fancy camp with notes of elegant rebellion.
Dress made of three million feathers impressed the audience. Its black base is decorated with feathers of white, mint and blue colors moving from light to darker tones.
Young model presenting this outfit was impressed by the show and expressed gratitude to the house of Givenchy and Claire personally for its confidence:
“Eternally grateful for the hours of creativity that is reflected in this magical moment. I can’t thank you enough for what you allowed me to wear your vision.”