Kaia Gerber appeared on the catwalk in a dress made of feathers

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Kaia Gerber presented a bright image at a recent show during fashion Week in Paris. The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, took to the runway in a luxurious dress of feathers.

Кайя Гербер вышла на подиум в платье из перьев

Extraordinary outfit is a collection of Noblesse Radicale (“Radical aristocracy”), which was developed by Clare waight Keller. The designer has combined style fancy camp with notes of elegant rebellion.

Dress made of three million feathers impressed the audience. Its black base is decorated with feathers of white, mint and blue colors moving from light to darker tones.

Young model presenting this outfit was impressed by the show and expressed gratitude to the house of Givenchy and Claire personally for its confidence:

“Eternally grateful for the hours of creativity that is reflected in this magical moment. I can’t thank you enough for what you allowed me to wear your vision.”

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.