Kaia Gerber has repeated the image of her mother Cindy Crawford
September 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
3 Sep Kaye Gerber 18 years old — an event she said in a quiet family circle. A loud party rolled in last Friday, setting the quality dress code dresses in the style of favorite characters.
Its official entry into adulthood Kaia Gerber said in a black leather mini-skirt, worn over a sheer bodysuit in the style of Gianni Versace, an exact copy of the one in which Cindy Crawford appeared on the MTV Video Music Awards in 1992. The image of a young model supported shoes-Gladiator high heels, big hair and bright makeup in the style of all the same 90.
Cindy Crawford chose for the evening, the image of the singer cher. Party Kaya she arrived in a metallic gold jumpsuit, the famous wig rhinestone and arm in arm with her husband Randy Gerber.