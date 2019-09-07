Kaia Gerber was spotted during a walk in new York
September 3, daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber – Kaye, 18 years old.
How to celebrate the holiday model is not reported, but in the day the paparazzi managed to take some pictures of the model on the streets of new York.
During one walk Kaya was dressed in a black top, blue straight jeans with frayed hem, brown pumps heels shoes and olive jacket. On her shoulder hung a brown bag on his neck were several gold pendants in his ears like earrings, and wireless headphones. Easy ruffled styling completed the image.
Also Kaya was captured in a black hoodie, tights and white sneakers. Her hair was gathered in a ponytail, the face was again sunglasses, and carrying a Cup of coffee and a telephone.
And sometimes a model published in his photoblog pictures from vacation, shamelessly posting pictures in a bikini. Interest to Gerber is now high and not only paparazzi, but also from designers who are willing to invite a model to participate in various shows.