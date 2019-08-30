Kaley cuoco for three months can not sell his mansion in California
Hollywood actress kaley cuoco, known for the role of penny in “the big Bang Theory” for three months unable to sell his mansion in California. For this recently the star even dropped $ 2 million of the original price.
Luxury Villa in Mediterranean style, the actress and her husband, tennis player Ryan Sweeting, bought a few years ago. Kaley cuoco Villa has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, interior mansion designed by famous Hollywood designer.
The house has an area of almost 8,000 square feet also boasts a cinema, a large kitchen and three walk-in closets. Outside, the Villa has a backyard with a pool and Spa and barbecue area.
“I fell in love with this house” — said earlier kaley cuoco about his luxurious house.
Love, apparently, did not last long. The actress put the house up for sale immediately after the completion of the sitcom “the big Bang Theory”, which made her not only popular but also rich. That actress is looking for owners for the house, it became known in may 2019. But after three months of having no buyers, it decided to reduce the price. And, it should be noted, turned a star a lot more than $ 2 million.
If the spring cuoco wanted to get a house for 6.9 million dollars, now the price fell to 4,895 million dollars (a lot, right?). Initially, the actress purchased a Villa for the 5.49 million dollars.
The mansion has not only the original design, but an interesting story. So, before you go into the hands of kaley cuoco, the house belonged to the reality star and socialite Khloe Kardashian and her previous husband Lamar Odom. However, if during a Kardashian in the house was dominated by dark, muted colours and high pretentiousness, that cuoco has revamped the interior to your taste. Helped her in this designer Jeff Enduser, who designed the house and for Chloe.
First new amazing design of your house kaley cuoco showed in the book “the New glamour”, says designer Jeff Andrews
— I fell in love with the house, but also all its content. Interior finish, furniture, jewelry — I wanted it all! she wrote in the Preface to the book.
That is why cuoco bought a few interior items that once belonged to Khloe Kardashian. But to remake a Villa for himself, the star had worked with Andrusha.
So, in the living room, you notice cuoco carpet, custom made. It matches the colors of her favorite paintings. The dining room she also used the Wallpaper “Hermès” with an equestrian print. Located on the house and other things with horses (what to do, celebrity loves animals).
The presence of horses in the interior of the Villa makes me feel like home, said cuoco.
We will add, this is not the first experience of selling home to kaley cuoco-Sweeting and her husband Ryan Sweeting. In 2014 they have already sold their house in Sherman oaks, which he bought for $ 2.6 million. the Interior and exterior of the Villa has been decorated in the style of Sunny Tuscany.