Kaley cuoco stated that she and her husband don’t live together
Kaley cuoco and Karl cook were married a year ago and all this time, according to the actress, they live in different houses.
We are building our dream house and going to live under the same roof forever. But, you know, we now have a very unconventional marriage — we live in different places and even do not see each other every day, — said kaley cuoco in an interview with E! News and added that she and her husband can easily pin it to each other in Instagram.
Kaley cuoco and Carl Kokkali believes that this model of family life makes their marriage more alive and exciting. We will remind, on June 30, the star of the show “big Bang Theory” kaley cuoco and rider Karl cook celebrated the first wedding anniversary. For kaylie’s second marriage: at the end of 2013 — three months after the start of the relationship — the actress was married to Ryan Sweeting, but after only 21 months after the wedding, their romantic tale has come to an end.