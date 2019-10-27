Kaliningrad will take over in two weeks: Russia warned about the consequences of confrontation with NATO
If Russia will start fighting in the Baltic region, aimed at confrontation with NATO, it will inevitably lose the Kaliningrad region. This is stated in the report of the American non-governmental research center Jamestown Foundation.
So, the report notes that despite a well-developed air and missile defense of Russia in the region, the U.S. and Poland could successfully resist this power with a contingent of the army, writes the New time.
According to the Fund, the allies will need two weeks to break through the defense and the same amount to keep the conquered positions until reinforcements arrive. Under these circumstances, logistical support to NATO forces will be imposed on Germany. It is noted that Russia will be forced to surrender.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in November last year, the Belgian military F-16 aircraft participating in the NATO mission air policing of the Baltic States, conducted intercept Russian su-27 over the Baltic sea.
