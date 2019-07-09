Kalju vs Shkandiya live streaming free: preview, prediction
Kalju vs Shkandiya live streaming free
Kalju – Shkandiya. Champions League match forecast (07/09/2019)
Read our prediction for the match “Kalju” – “Shkandiya”, which will be held on July 9. Both teams are unlikely to go beyond the next round, but who will be able to create a reserve now?
Kalju Nõmme
“Kalju” is not the best way to conduct the current domestic championship, flying out of the top three, not to mention the fight for the trophy. Recently, the “pink panthers” could not beat the modest “Tammeku” (0: 0) and “Narva” (1: 1), having dispersed with them in peace.
In the last meeting, the penalty did not convert Lilio, who took part in 15 goals.
Scandia
Shkandiya won its regular championship, gaining 79 points in 36 rounds. In friendly matches, the Macedonians were stronger than Zilina (1: 0), but they could not resist Zare (0: 3) and Zlin (0: 1), the forwards played too little.
The club broke up with the best sniper Isaire Emini , without acquiring anyone in his place.
Statistics
Shkandiya scored one goal for the last three games.
“Kalju” does not win for two meetings.
Shkandiya lost four matches from the last 17.
Forecast
According to our forecast, the chances for success of the Macedonians today are quite good, but it will be hard without the main striker. We are waiting for viscous football from the Estonians, who will try to play reliably in defense, however, the physical condition is terrible and there will be many heads.