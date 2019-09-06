Kamaliya arranged in Odessa celebration for their daughters (photo)
On Friday, September 6, the Ukrainian pop singer and wife of billionaire Mohammad Zahoor Kamaliya (real name Natalia Zahoor, nee — Shmarenkova) published his page in Instagram touching post.
Singer — honored artist congratulated with the sixth birthday of their daughters, Arabella and Mirabella.
“Today, 6 September — the best day of my life. The day I suddenly became Mature. The day when the priorities in my life changed completely. The day I became a mother — a mother of two beautiful innocent angels named Arabella and Mirabella. Today at 21:25 and 21:34 it will be 6 years. 6 years since then my days have changed from mere existence to a full life. I will never stop thanking God for what he has blessed me with such graceful messages. Happy birthday, my Princess!!!”, — posted by Kamaliya.
As told by the singer, all star family, they celebrated the birthday in Odessa. Lodged in hotel Dolphinarium “Nemo”, where they organized a feast.
“I have no doubt that this will be one of the most memorable birthdays in my daughters’ lives, when after a few decades they will look back,” — said the actress.
