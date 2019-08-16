Kamaliya said slim legs and mini-shorts
Kamaliya continues to share with the followers in Instagram pictures from her vacation which she spends with her husband and daughters Arabella and Mirabella, in Turkey, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
From there, the singer published a photo with his night walks around Marmaris. The artist has chosen for his bow black top with bare shoulders, mini shorts, printed with a thin black belt and black flip flops with a wedge heel. Shorts perfectly highlighted her slim legs.
Your way Kamaliya supplemented white big bag, bracelets and rings. Hair it dissolved and made a rich makeup with emphasis on the red lipstick.
“Marmaris (Turkey) not sleeping even at 3am. A very vibrant city”, — signed photo of the singer.
Fans loved the image of Kamaliya.
“Amazing”, “Beauty”, “Beautiful at any time of the day”, “You’re adorable”, “Oh, what legs, what is good,” “Pretty, adorable and cute” — he left follower in the comments under the frame.