Kamaliya touching congratulated her husband with a 64-year anniversary, showing family photos

| August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The celebrity has shared a family photo with loved ones.

His birthday is celebrated husband of the star, Pakistani billionaire Mohammad Zahoor. Kamaliya congratulated favorite in Instagram.

She posted with her husband a few photos along with them posing with their twin daughters, Arabella and Mirabella.

“Today is the birthday of my husband and the father of my princesses. Probably the best person in this world (certainly for me and my princesses),” — commented on pictures of the singer.

Fans of the artist joined in the congratulations. “Congratulations to all of you! Health, happiness, love in your home”, “how can one not admire you? All the best to people with such good hearts,” “Zahoor in the pictures as a guy 22 years younger,” write the users.

