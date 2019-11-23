Kamaliya went to the set with mom and beautiful daughters
Actress in evening dress showed emaciated figure.
In Fairmont Grand Hotel was noisy, fun and festive, because there is the Viva! magazine. celebrating its 15th anniversary. At the party for this reason we gathered a lot of celebrities.
To congratulate the gloss came up and a charming evening. She was with her mother Inna Petrovna and daughters Mirabella and Arabella.
The actress posed for the cameras in an elegant black floor-length dress that perfectly emphasized her emaciated figure. Your way it complemented the luxurious long earrings, laying on one side and makeup with emphasis on eyes.
Daughter of the singer was dressed in dresses with delicate Golden top and blue and white hem.
Mom Kamaliya donned black dress with sequins. Hair it collected in the hair bundle.