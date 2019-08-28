Kamenskih told about the competition Polyakova on the “X-factor”
One of the most popular Ukrainian artist Nastya Kamenskih, which recently revealed Potap itself from the candid photos, for the third year, the judge of the vocal show “X-factor” on STB TV-channel, as well as judge the winner of last season.
Because for the first time in all the seasons of Ukrainian “X-factor” this year among the jury members will be two girls (Nastya Kamenskih and Olya Polyakova), then it is time to assume that between them will unfold the real competition, says “program guide”.
It turns out that this assumption is fundamentally wrong: thoughts of ladies will be sent completely to another.
“I do not think that the members of the jury have competitors, because we all have one goal: to find artists, who will be the future of the Ukrainian stage, who will win the love of millions of Ukrainians and which may even hear the whole world. Therefore, the main focus is to unleash the full potential of their wards”, said NK.
Thus, according to the artist, it is not so important category of the participants, as people who have talent and the X factor.
This season she will look for not just the performer, a true artist with great potential and desire to work hard and achieve ambitious goals.
“I’m ready to share my experience, because there is an enormous creative way and by example can definitely say that any goal is achievable if the work”, — says Kamensky.
