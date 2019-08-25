Kamenskih told me what was happening with her with the arrival of autumn
It seems that in the late summer on Nastya Kamenskih finds a pensive and melancholic mood. Earlier, the singer speculate about the ideal appearance and admitted that she often finds flaws in her figure. And in a new publication in Instagram hinted at changes in life and told what was happening to her with the approach of autumn.
Nastya has published a tender picture, which is posing without makeup and with his beloved dog, Mimi. The actress said that now she came interesting period in my life.
“Yesterday, I painted two paintings! And they love me madly! Now such a great time! When you’re so inspired and want to create and create something new! Pictures, songs, images, videos and the list is endless! Always, always, when fall comes, I feel like I’m updated! It’s like a new season a new you! And you, I wonder, at what season as well react?” — said Kamensky.
Followers were quick to fall asleep to your favorite singer with compliments. Some noted that Nastya and her dog are somewhat similar, and both are just adorable.
