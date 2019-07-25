Kamensky pleased shooting glamour L’officiel
Nastya Kamensky impressed fans with a new candid photo shoot. Ukrainian singer appeared on the pages of world-famous glossy L’officiel, Ukraine! Kamensky appeared in all its splendor.
So, on his instagram page she had posted some shots from a new photo shoot. On black-and-whites Kamensky posing in lingerie, gated swimsuit with a deep neckline and form-fitting track suit – leggings and long sleeved top. The shoes are also different – in shiny boots with wide top and sandals.
Shooting took place against the backdrop of urban landscapes. Maybe on the roof of one of the skyscrapers in Kiev. On the background we see another house under construction.
One of the photos she was accompanied by a motivational signature.
“To help make this happen should be hard on them to work. Set yourself goals and go for it. Believe in yourself and never stop because each step makes you closer to the dream. Do not be afraid of difficulties, they builds character. And don’t be afraid if something does not work the first time, because it is the experience through which you learn. Be persistent, stick to your goals and succeed!” – motivates Kamensky.
Fans of Nastya came to an incredible delight from her new “hot” photos:
- “What’s appetizing”
- “Unreal”
- “Wow, no words! Gorgeous”
- “A very beautiful woman! Feminine! That, unfortunately, we have now a rarity in the world…I have a natural femininity, natural!”
- “The real beauty”
- “Lucky her husband”
- “Hot, tasty and beautifully awesome”
- “It’s incredibly beautiful”
- “Belle, thank you for the concert in Nikopol, was atmospheric”