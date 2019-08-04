Kamensky showed how spending time in Sardinia with her beloved husband
Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue to relax on the Italian of Sardinia and delight fans with bright shots of the resort. The couple spends time riding on the boat, sunbathing on the beach and walking around the picturesque town, where they stopped for the holidays. They made a couple of friends – the soloist of “Time and Glass” Alexei Zavgorodniy-Positive and his wife Anna. On the new photo in instagram account Nastya, you can see touches the joint with the captain on the yacht.
Nastya posing in a white transparent blouse polka dot short sleeve and ruffle neckline and trend denim skirt with buttons. In her hands – suede ankle boot almond color, and the singer playfully showed language.
Potap stands beside his wife and smiling for the camera. The rapper – black lightweight shirt and denim shorts to the knee. Nastya and Potap posing barefoot.
“I told you shorts, you’re shoes! I love you in your ear, you got me in the back” — coyly and humorously signed singer frame with her beloved husband.
Fans of the couple could not pass up a spectacular photo, and wrote to the producer and his wife a series of compliments and nice words.
“The eyes of captain obvious — “Life is not just managed! I built it like this! And I’m happy!”, “Freaking beautiful pair!”, “Nastya, what have you done with the captain, he glows with happiness, lost weight, looked younger, keep it up, Super pair!”, “You are cool!”, “Happiness is,” “Pretty!”, “That vie W mil!”, “Handsome!”, “Potap my opinion. Much younger with Nastia,” said the observant commentators.