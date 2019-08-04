Kamensky was accused of abuse of photoshop
Potap and Nastya Kamensky made a vacation in Italy. Kamensky on vacation decided not to leave the sport and started riding on the SAP Board.
In the social network Kamensky published a photo where posing on a special Board. She was dressed in a yellow swimsuit, stressing its excellent lush figure, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
Fans admired her figure, but also noticed that she had resorted to photoshop to make the thighs and buttocks more perfect.
“Photoshop seen.. But this is nonsense, of course.. Nastya beauty”, “Very photoshop clear”, “Excellent photoshop”, “Enough to hide the pregnancy and retouch photos”, – commented post subscribers. The prickly comments, the singer did not respond.
