Harry Kane

Yesterday in Singapore was the next match of the International Champions Cup.

London “Tottenham” beat Turin “Juventus” with the score 3:2. For the champion of Italy goals scored Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the composition of the British excelled Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura.

And the victory of “spurs” brought on 90+3rd minute with a great shot Harry Kane to center field.