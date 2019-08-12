Kangaroos frolic in the snow for the first time in 35 years on the Southeast coast of Australia was…

| August 12, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Кенгуру резвятся в снегу: впервые за 35 лет на юго-восточном побережье Австралии прошел...

In some areas of South-East Australia for the first time in the last 35 years has passed a snowfall. Snow in the States of Victoria and New South Wales and in some regions of Queensland, brought the Antarctic ice front. Blizzards accompanied by a strong wind. According to the publication News.com.au, locals and tourists had the rare opportunity to observe how the snow sports kangaroo.

On the roads there were many accidents due to difficult weather conditions.

In Victoria, a woman killed when her car crashed a tree. Hospitalized man and two children who were in the same car – at the age of four and five years.

Local municipal utilities were not prepared for this weather. Some roads even closed.

In January 2018, how to write “facts”, the middle of the Australian summer snow fell in mountain areas of Victoria and Tasmania.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.