Kangaroos frolic in the snow for the first time in 35 years on the Southeast coast of Australia was…
In some areas of South-East Australia for the first time in the last 35 years has passed a snowfall. Snow in the States of Victoria and New South Wales and in some regions of Queensland, brought the Antarctic ice front. Blizzards accompanied by a strong wind. According to the publication News.com.au, locals and tourists had the rare opportunity to observe how the snow sports kangaroo.
Not something you see every day in Australia. Kangaroos in the snow.#Wildoz #Kangaroos #Snow pic.twitter.com/ospCngUa98
— Stephen Grenfell (@stephengrenfel1) August 11, 2019
On the roads there were many accidents due to difficult weather conditions.
In Victoria, a woman killed when her car crashed a tree. Hospitalized man and two children who were in the same car – at the age of four and five years.
Local municipal utilities were not prepared for this weather. Some roads even closed.
Still coming down in Katoomba @SNOWSEARCH_aus @BlackheathWx pic.twitter.com/la7mqkGL7Y
— Jill Sillar (@Stringy32) August 9, 2019
In January 2018, how to write “facts”, the middle of the Australian summer snow fell in mountain areas of Victoria and Tasmania.
