“Kansas city” for the first time in 50 years won the super bowl (photo)
Team “Kansas city Chiefs” won the 54th super bowl. In the final of the National football League, which took place tonight at the Hard Rock stadium Stadium in the city of Miami gardens “Leaders” won “the San Francisco Photinians” with a score of 30:21 (3:7; 7:3; 0:10; 21:0).
This is the second victory in team history: the last time the club won in 1970.
Before the final quarter “Kansas city” were defeated with the score 10:20. But decisive was the last pjatnadtsatiminutnogo, which the Chiefs won with a score of 21:0. On account of quarterback winners Patrick Mahomes pasovih two touchdowns, and extension – for a total of 21 points.
As a result, he was named the most valuable player of the finals.
Patrick Mahons Cup Lombardi
The super bowl — the final match of the National football League USA. His stream every year becomes the most popular television event in the country and the world. In 2017, the super bowl was watched 149 million people.