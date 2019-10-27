Kanye West admitted on
The rapper admitted that he suffered from sexual addiction.
Kanye West admitted that for many years suffered from hypersexuality. It started in childhood, when the boy found men’s magazines of the father.
“Dad is always buying magazines for adults and kept them in a prominent place. Remember when I found one about five and then constantly flipping through them. Over time, the log was replaced by adult pornography. I knew that I had a harmful addiction, but for years could not get rid of it. Porn helped me forget,” — said the rapper.
Kanye used his sexual addiction in creative ways. However, in 2016, everything changed. Then the rapper got into a psychiatric clinic with fatigue. During treatment, he turned to faith. It is faith that helps Kanye to deal with hypersexuality.