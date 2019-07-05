Kanye West and Charlie Wilson presented a new track
The track became available in the social network Instagram. The composition of performers, sounding in the TV show Tales, called Brothers.
American rapper Kanye West released a new track Brothers, recorded in tandem with the famous soul singer Charlie Wilson. The song became available on Instagram page irvgotti187, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
The song in the first episode of the second season of Tales (translated from English. History). The release of each of them are based on hip-hop songs.
The track was produced by musicians IRV Gotti, the page which published the audio recording.