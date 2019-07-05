Kanye West and Charlie Wilson presented a new track

| July 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The track became available in the social network Instagram. The composition of performers, sounding in the TV show Tales, called Brothers.

American rapper Kanye West released a new track Brothers, recorded in tandem with the famous soul singer Charlie Wilson. The song became available on Instagram page irvgotti187, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Канье Уэст с Чарли Уилсоном презентовали новый трек

The song in the first episode of the second season of Tales (translated from English. History). The release of each of them are based on hip-hop songs.

The track was produced by musicians IRV Gotti, the page which published the audio recording.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.