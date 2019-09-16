Kanye West banned Kim Kardashian doing makeup six-year-old daughter North
Kim Kardashian has angered his wife, making bright makeup their six-year-old daughter North. Kanye West has strictly talked to my wife and told her to put baby cosmetics.
Kardashian does not prohibit eldest daughter, seeking to emulate her famous mother, look for your style. The girl already trying on “adult” clothing, wearing high heel shoes frequently appear in public with elegant hairstyle. Socialite allows the heir to use makeup, and she is doing her makeup. First celebrity slightly tinted the girl’s face, but then allowed the North to use a bright red lipstick.
Such actions Kardashian angered her husband and he forbade his wife to apply make-up daughter. The reality star believes that the West behaves like a “classic dad”. She’s a celebrity doesn’t see anything wrong in the interest of the heiress to the cosmetics, because, playing, she learns how to use it. Socialite for the holidays allowed her daughter to lipstick and perfume, but to avoid conflict with her husband, decided that “no more makeup”.