Kanye West brought Gwen Stefani to tears at Sunday service
January Kanye West conducts its own Sunday service, or rather, a musical show, stylized Church service. On the “mass” often come celebrities, and the choir takes the hits as the Kanye and other popular artists. Over the weekend a kind of prayer has become a cover song Gwen Stefani Don’t Speak only with the words “Speak Lord” (God says). Listening to it performed by the choir, the singer could not hold back tears.
“My heart is overwhelmed with emotion after I heard an incredible performance of Don’t Speak / Lord Speaks. I am shocked by the fact that this song has become a song of worship on Sunday service Kanye,” wrote Stephanie on Twitter. She thanked the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian and asked me to send her the complete version of the video. In response, Kim sent Gwen three Emoji heart smiley with a halo and hands folded in prayer.
We would add that the ballad Don’t Speak, in which Gwen Stefani sings about the breakup with her boyfriend, bassist of the band No Doubt, Tony Kanalom, still enjoys great popularity among music lovers around the world. Hit, released in late 1996, 16 weeks stayed in the top spot in the Billboard charts and claimed a Grammy in the categories “Best pop group” and “song of the year”.